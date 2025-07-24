Triumphant Wins: Indian Women's Cricket Team Makes History in England

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their landmark series victories in England, which provide a significant confidence boost ahead of two major World Cups.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team achieved a historic 3-2 win in the T20I series, their first-ever against England, and followed it up with a 2-1 triumph in the ODI series. These victories are particularly notable as India prepares to co-host the ODI World Cup with Sri Lanka and participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup in England.

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Kranti Goud were instrumental in the series wins, showcasing the team's readiness and strategic mindset, which Tendulkar believes will be crucial as they face upcoming challenges, including a series against world champions Australia.

