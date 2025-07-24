Mumbai's Zahaan Hemrajani Makes Waves at U17 O'pen Skiff World Championships

In a historic achievement for Indian sailing, Mumbai's Zahaan Hemrajani has secured a Top 10 finish at the U17 O'pen Skiff World Championships, held from July 17 to 23 in Nishinomiya, Japan. This remarkable result marks one of the highest-ever finishes by an Indian sailor at this prestigious global youth event. The championship was organized by the International O'pen Skiff Association, a recognized youth class under World Sailing, the sport's global governing body.

Hemrajani's journey was marked by resilience and skill. Despite initial challenges with faulty equipment, he staged an extraordinary comeback. The young sailor clinched victories in two races and finished in the top 10 in nearly half of his heats, an unprecedented feat for an Indian in this class. Zahaan expressed his gratitude to his coach Umesh Naiksatam and the 24Seven Sailing Team for their support, and to mentor Amish Ved for his unwavering guidance.

He also credited his parents, Nilima and Ashish Hemrajani, founder of BookMyShow, for their steadfast support. Captain Abhimanyu Patankar of the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre and the Royal Bombay Yacht Club played crucial roles in his development. Furthermore, the Government of Maharashtra facilitated timely access to Pawna Lake for uninterrupted training during the monsoon, pivotal to his preparation for the competition. Zahaan's stellar performance highlights India's rising talent in international junior sailing.

