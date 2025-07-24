Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Untimely Injury: A Setback for India Against England

Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the rest of the England series after injuring his foot on day one of the fourth Test. Struck by a yorker from Chris Woakes, Pant faces six weeks' recovery. This leaves India with just 10 batsmen, potentially opening the door for Ishan Kishan.

In a significant blow to the Indian cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to sit out the remainder of the England series. The unfortunate development follows a severe foot injury sustained on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester.

While attempting a reverse sweep against a Chris Woakes yorker, Pant's mishit led to the ball crashing into his foot. Experiencing acute pain, Pant had to exit the field immediately, causing noticeable concern among teammates and spectators.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the injury in a statement on their official X handle, revealing that Pant is under medical observation following scans. If needed, Ishan Kishan, recently active in County games, might be called upon as Pant's replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

