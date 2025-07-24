Stefanos Tsitsipas Parts Ways with Coach Goran Ivanisevic

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has announced the end of his professional relationship with coach Goran Ivanisevic. Their collaboration, although brief, was described by Tsitsipas as an 'intense experience' that added valuable insights to his career.

In a post shared on Instagram, Tsitsipas expressed appreciation for Ivanisevic's dedication, stating, 'I'm thankful for the time, effort and energy he dedicated to me and my team.' The partnership commenced after Tsitsipas' second-round exit at the French Open but concluded following the athlete's first-round retirement at Wimbledon due to injury.

Despite parting ways, Tsitsipas conveyed respect for Ivanisevic, commending both his tennis achievements and personal character. Tsitsipas is now focusing on his upcoming match in Toronto, where he aims to bounce back from recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)