IOA Resolves Dispute, Focuses on Olympic Future

The Indian Olympic Association's Executive Council has resolved its internal dispute, confirming the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer. Additionally, a seven-member committee is established to address doping concerns raised by the IOC. The IOA looks forward to future events, including the 2036 Olympic bid, while welcoming a new national sports bill.

In a significant development, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council has officially resolved its prolonged internal dispute and confirmed the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer. This resolution was achieved following the intervention of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, settling previous disagreements over Iyer's salary.

In response to concerns raised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding India's doping record, the IOA has established a seven-member committee tasked with addressing this crucial issue. This committee, headed by Rohit Rajpal, aims to implement an extensive anti-doping education program targeting athletes, coaches, and officials across the nation.

As the IOA sets its sights on future international competitions, including the 2036 Olympic bid, it has welcomed the new national sports bill, seeing it as a step towards better regulation and cooperation with international federations. This initiative demonstrates a commitment to improving sports governance in India.

