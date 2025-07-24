Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Brave Return: Battling Through Injury on the Cricket Field

In the fourth Test against England, Rishabh Pant returned to bat with a fractured toe, reaching 39 runs before lunch as India scored 321/6. His resilience stood out after retiring hurt on the previous day. Despite early setbacks, India held firm with significant contributions from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar.

In a display of unwavering determination, Rishabh Pant took to the crease once more, undeterred by a fractured toe, as India achieved 321 for six at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test against England.

Pant's courageous stand came after he initially retired hurt on 37 the previous day due to a blow on his right foot. Returning to bat, he was on 39 at the break, with Washington Sundar contributing a steady 20 runs. India resumed the day at 264 for four, but early mishaps followed when Ravindra Jadeja fell to a Jofra Archer delivery, expertly caught by Harry Brook at second slip.

Amidst a challenging period, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket, particularly as England opted for a new ball. However, England captain Ben Stokes disrupted the developing stand by securing Thakur's dismissal courtesy of a remarkable gully catch by Ben Duckett. India's first innings reflected substantial efforts, notably from Sai Sudharsan (61) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58).

(With inputs from agencies.)

