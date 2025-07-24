Rishabh Pant's Grit Shines Despite Injury in Crucial Test

In an astonishing display of resilience, Rishabh Pant took to the field with a fractured foot, contributing to India's innings in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Despite his injury, Pant faced England's formidable pacers, earning a standing ovation for his bravery and determination.

Beginning the day at 264 for four, India managed to push their score past 300 runs in challenging conditions. England's bowlers, particularly Jofra Archer, exploited the overcast weather to deliver a tough opening spell. Still, Shardul Thakur's aggressive play and Pant's courage helped India maintain their footing at 321 for six by lunchtime.

England captain Ben Stokes posed additional challenges, using the pitch's unpredictable bounce to trouble the Indian batsmen. Despite this, Shardul attacked Chris Woakes and Stokes with confidence, keeping India's scoreboard ticking. Lunch was called early due to light rain, bringing an intriguing session to a temporary halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)