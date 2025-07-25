Left Menu

Xavi's Surprise Bid for India Coach Stuns AIFF

Xavi Hernandez, the World Cup-winning football legend, shocked the AIFF by applying for India's head coach position. Despite his impressive credentials, the application was halted due to financial constraints. The AIFF had invited applications for the position, receiving numerous high-profile entries, including Fowler and Kewell.

Football icon Xavi Hernandez, known for his World Cup-winning achievements, surprised the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) by applying for the head coach position of India's national team. Despite his stellar background, financial limitations prevented the AIFF from considering his application.

Xavi's direct approach, emailing from his own account, highlighted his genuine interest in the role. The AIFF had invited applications for the top position, receiving a total of 170 entries, including prominent names such as Robbie Fowler and Harry Kewell.

The AIFF's technical committee has shortlisted Stephen Constantine, Stefan Tarkovic, and Khalid Jamil as potential candidates. Jamil is favored to replace former coach Manolo Marquez. India's current FIFA ranking stands at 133, its lowest in nine years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

