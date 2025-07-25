Left Menu

Piastri Learns from Penalty: Future Formula One Strategy

Formula One driver Oscar Piastri reflects on the costly penalty at the British Grand Prix, where incorrect braking led to a 10-second penalty. This incident shrank his championship lead. Piastri vows to adapt his strategy moving forward, with lessons learned for upcoming races beginning with the Belgian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is adjusting his Formula One strategy after a significant penalty at the British Grand Prix. The penalty, issued for erratic braking behind the safety car, cost him the race, which was awarded to teammate Lando Norris, and reduced his season lead to eight points.

Officials deemed Piastri's sudden brake force too aggressive, prompting reigning champion Max Verstappen to evade and pass momentarily. Although Piastri has performed similar maneuvers in the past, he acknowledges the shift in regulation and plans to revise his approach, as discussed with the FIA.

Piastri emphasizes the importance of adapting quickly as he prepares for the Belgian Grand Prix. He remains focused on the track, eager to regain momentum and continue his pursuit of the championship. With lessons learned, Piastri is determined to handle future strategies with precision and caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

