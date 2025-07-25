Left Menu

Gill's Leadership Sparks Revival in India-England Series

Moeen Ali praises Shubman Gill's leadership qualities, predicting his transformation into a great captain. Gill impressed during India's England tour, leading with stellar batting performances. The intense series, featuring memorable encounters and strategic innovations, is hailed as a thrilling return to Test cricket's traditional fierce competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:21 IST
Gill's Leadership Sparks Revival in India-England Series
India captain Shuman Gill (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Moeen Ali, former England spinner, has expressed admiration for Shubman Gill, hailing him as a future top-tier captain. Gill's leadership during India's captivating tour of England has been evident, especially through his batting prowess, revealing signs of his potential despite limited time on the field.

Throughout the series, Gill's presence reverberated both on and off the pitch. His vocal input during matches was notably caught on stump microphones, and Ali forecasts a promising trajectory for the 25-year-old. "Shubman is poised to evolve into an exceptional captain," Moeen remarked, highlighting his ability to inspire colleagues.

Gill's performance from Leeds to Birmingham was remarkable, notably troubling England's inexperienced attack. Captaining India, Gill amassed three centuries, stunning with career-best scores and fueling heated exchanges during tense matches. Moeen noted the series' revived intensity, missing in Test cricket for years, creating a compelling competitive atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025