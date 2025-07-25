Gill's Leadership Sparks Revival in India-England Series

Moeen Ali, former England spinner, has expressed admiration for Shubman Gill, hailing him as a future top-tier captain. Gill's leadership during India's captivating tour of England has been evident, especially through his batting prowess, revealing signs of his potential despite limited time on the field.

Throughout the series, Gill's presence reverberated both on and off the pitch. His vocal input during matches was notably caught on stump microphones, and Ali forecasts a promising trajectory for the 25-year-old. "Shubman is poised to evolve into an exceptional captain," Moeen remarked, highlighting his ability to inspire colleagues.

Gill's performance from Leeds to Birmingham was remarkable, notably troubling England's inexperienced attack. Captaining India, Gill amassed three centuries, stunning with career-best scores and fueling heated exchanges during tense matches. Moeen noted the series' revived intensity, missing in Test cricket for years, creating a compelling competitive atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)