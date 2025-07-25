Summer McIntosh: Rising Star Challenges Legend Katie Ledecky at World Aquatics Championships

Canadian teen sensation Summer McIntosh is poised to challenge American legend Katie Ledecky at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, unveiling a riveting new chapter in their sporting rivalry.

Ledecky, a dominant force in the 800 metres freestyle with four Olympic golds to her name, looks to secure a historic seventh world title. However, McIntosh, who narrowly missed Ledecky's mark recently, could disrupt her reign.

McIntosh's recent performance shattered three individual long-course world records, rekindling memories of iconic swimmer Michael Phelps. As both swimmers prepare to face off, the championship promises high stakes and exceptional competition.

