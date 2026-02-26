Left Menu

Farouk Marican Ali: A Legacy of Passion and Generosity in Singapore Hockey

Farouk Marican Ali, a former Singaporean hockey player and manager, passed away at 80. Revered for his dedication to the sport, he left a legacy of generosity and passion. Farouk's contributions extended beyond the field, offering unwavering support to his players and advancing local hockey's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:56 IST
Farouk Marican Ali: A Legacy of Passion and Generosity in Singapore Hockey
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's sports community is mourning the loss of Farouk Marican Ali, a former national hockey player and manager, who died at the age of 80. Known for his deep commitment to hockey, Farouk left a lasting impact on the sport and its players.

Farouk played as a defender for Singapore from 1968 to 1971 and later managed national teams from the 1980s to the 2000s. His dedication went beyond the field; he often supported his players financially and ensured they were well-equipped for competitions.

Colleagues and peers, like former journalist Hakikat Rai and ex-national player Krishnan Vijayan Naidu, praised Farouk for his forward-thinking approach to hockey administration and his consistent mentoring, which significantly influenced the local hockey scene.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Knee Surgery with FT-3D: Dr. Gill's Precision Paradigm

Revolutionizing Knee Surgery with FT-3D: Dr. Gill's Precision Paradigm

 United States
2
India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

 Israel
3
International Coalition Condemns Sudan's Paramiliary Violence as Genocide

International Coalition Condemns Sudan's Paramiliary Violence as Genocide

 Global
4
Shadowfax Launches Cutting-edge Sortation Facility Revolutionizing Indian Logistics

Shadowfax Launches Cutting-edge Sortation Facility Revolutionizing Indian Lo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026