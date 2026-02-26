Farouk Marican Ali: A Legacy of Passion and Generosity in Singapore Hockey

Singapore's sports community is mourning the loss of Farouk Marican Ali, a former national hockey player and manager, who died at the age of 80. Known for his deep commitment to hockey, Farouk left a lasting impact on the sport and its players.

Farouk played as a defender for Singapore from 1968 to 1971 and later managed national teams from the 1980s to the 2000s. His dedication went beyond the field; he often supported his players financially and ensured they were well-equipped for competitions.

Colleagues and peers, like former journalist Hakikat Rai and ex-national player Krishnan Vijayan Naidu, praised Farouk for his forward-thinking approach to hockey administration and his consistent mentoring, which significantly influenced the local hockey scene.