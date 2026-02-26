Farouk Marican Ali: A Legacy of Passion and Generosity in Singapore Hockey
Farouk Marican Ali, a former Singaporean hockey player and manager, passed away at 80. Revered for his dedication to the sport, he left a legacy of generosity and passion. Farouk's contributions extended beyond the field, offering unwavering support to his players and advancing local hockey's development.
Singapore's sports community is mourning the loss of Farouk Marican Ali, a former national hockey player and manager, who died at the age of 80. Known for his deep commitment to hockey, Farouk left a lasting impact on the sport and its players.
Farouk played as a defender for Singapore from 1968 to 1971 and later managed national teams from the 1980s to the 2000s. His dedication went beyond the field; he often supported his players financially and ensured they were well-equipped for competitions.
Colleagues and peers, like former journalist Hakikat Rai and ex-national player Krishnan Vijayan Naidu, praised Farouk for his forward-thinking approach to hockey administration and his consistent mentoring, which significantly influenced the local hockey scene.
