Left Menu

Singapore's Fertility Conundrum: Navigating Low Birth Rates with Immigration

Singapore's fertility rate hit a record low of 0.87 in 2025, sparking government plans to manage immigration to address demographic challenges. Despite financial incentives to boost birth rates, the country will adopt a strategic immigration policy, granting citizenship to 25,000-30,000 people annually over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:07 IST
Singapore's Fertility Conundrum: Navigating Low Birth Rates with Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's fertility rate reached a historic low of 0.87 in 2025, prompting the government to emphasize immigration management as a strategy to counterbalance the country's declining birth rates. This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday.

Despite continued efforts to incentivize parenthood, the nation's fertility figures have remained below 1.0 since 2023. Gan shared that the government plans to grant citizenship to between 25,000 and 30,000 foreigners annually over the next five years, depending on evolving demographic trends.

Gan also noted that the permanent resident intake will be adjusted as it is a pathway to citizenship, with expected annual admissions of around 40,000 PRs. The long-term demographic shifts, characterized by low birth rates and an ageing population, are anticipated to profoundly impact Singapore's society and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Student Detention at Columbia: ICE Agents Accused of Deceptive Tactics

Controversial Student Detention at Columbia: ICE Agents Accused of Deceptive...

 Global
2
Venezuela's Gasoline Crisis: Stations on the Brink

Venezuela's Gasoline Crisis: Stations on the Brink

 Global
3
U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

 Global
4
Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026