RCB's Yash Dayal Faces Serious Allegations Amid Successful IPL Tenure
Pacer Yash Dayal of IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been accused of raping a minor, as per an FIR by Jaipur Police. The cricketer is also facing sexual exploitation charges in Ghaziabad. Dayal, who started his IPL career with Gujarat Titans, has been a significant player for RCB.
In a troubling development, Yash Dayal, a pacer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, has been accused of raping a minor, with an FIR lodged by the Jaipur Police.
The 27-year-old cricketer, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is already embroiled in legal challenges. He faces allegations of sexual exploitation in Ghaziabad, where a woman claims he broke promises of marriage over a five-year relationship.
Jaipur's Sanganer Sadar police station SHO, Anil Jaiman, confirmed the latest FIR being registered on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as the investigation continues.
