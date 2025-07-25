Sanskriti School Dominates Oriental Cup 2025 with Amina Abdali's Goal Masterclass

In a remarkable display of skill, Sanskriti School's girls' team led by the electrifying Amina Abdali, secured a towering 9-0 victory against Tagore International School on Thursday during the Oriental Cup 2025 at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium. Coached by Keshav Chandra Duklan, the two-time defending champions now stand strong contenders for the finals. Along with Abdali's astonishing six goals, Diksha Joshi, Sreeparna Mitra, and Aditi Chamoli contributed crucial goals to solidify their dominant title defense. In the boys' second-round knockout matches, DPS Vasant Kunj, DPS RK Puram, Navy Children School, and New Green Field School registered significant victories, propelling them into the league phase.

The competition day also included a stalemate between The Mother's International School and Amity International School, Noida, with both teams struggling to capitalize in a goalless Group A girls' match. Elsewhere, Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad narrowly edged past Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj with Nidhi scoring the decisive goal in their Group B girls' clash. On the boys' side, DPS Vasant Kunj continued its commanding performance under coach Roshan Singh, thrashing Sapphire International School 5-0, with standout performances from Idaant Trivedi and Kanav Sharma who both scored twice.

DPS RK Puram's boys emerged victorious in a tense penalty shootout against DAV Public School, Sahibabad, following a 2-2 draw. Guided by coach Gobardhan Sahoo, DPS RK Puram secured their shootout win with decisive penalties from Afraaz, Arhan, and Ayush Ranjan. Similarly, Navy Children School achieved a confident 3-0 win against St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School. New Green Field School triumphed over Heritage Global School in another thrilling penalty round, marking the conclusion of the second-round knockout phase. As the tournament advances to the league phase, six teams now vie for supremacy in the boys' category, divided into two groups. The Oriental Cup continues to be a pivotal platform in Delhi for nurturing football talent at the grassroots level.

