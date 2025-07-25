Joe Root Climbs the Run Charts as England Near Victory

Joe Root ascended to third place on the all-time run scorer chart on day three of the fourth test at Old Trafford, elevating England's chase against India's first innings total. With England at 332-2 by lunch, they trail the visitors by just 26 runs.

Root has now surpassed South African legend Jacques Kallis, positioning himself behind Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar in the rankings. Root's partnership with Ollie Pope, who reached his 16th Test half-century, capitalized on England's overnight score, which was bolstered by a 166-run stand from Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Though Root faced a few scares, including a leg before wicket appeal and a near run-out, he remained composed, scoring his 104th 50-plus score. Alongside Pope, who will resume after lunch on 70, Root's contribution leaves England in prime position to claim series victory over India.