Joe Root Climbs the Run Charts as England Near Victory

Joe Root moved to third in all-time top run scorer charts, aiding England's pursuit of India's first innings total on day three of the fourth test. Root overtook Jacques Kallis, trailing only Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar. Root and Ollie Pope, in an unbeaten partnership, strengthened England's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:43 IST
Joe Root ascended to third place on the all-time run scorer chart on day three of the fourth test at Old Trafford, elevating England's chase against India's first innings total. With England at 332-2 by lunch, they trail the visitors by just 26 runs.

Root has now surpassed South African legend Jacques Kallis, positioning himself behind Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar in the rankings. Root's partnership with Ollie Pope, who reached his 16th Test half-century, capitalized on England's overnight score, which was bolstered by a 166-run stand from Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Though Root faced a few scares, including a leg before wicket appeal and a near run-out, he remained composed, scoring his 104th 50-plus score. Alongside Pope, who will resume after lunch on 70, Root's contribution leaves England in prime position to claim series victory over India.

