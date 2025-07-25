Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL-Five former players acquitted of sexual assault face uncertain NHL future

Five former members of Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior ice hockey team may have been acquitted this week in a high-profile sexual assault case but whether they can resume their NHL careers is still to be determined. Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Cal Foote were each found not guilty on Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room after a Hockey Canada gala in 2018 to celebrate the team's world junior championship victory.

Jets QB Justin Fields (toe) returns to practice field

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields returned to the practice field but did not participate in team or individual drills on Friday, one day after he was carted off with a dislocated toe on his right foot. Fields, 26, is considered day-to-day and ESPN reported that he is expected to be under center when the Jets open the season on Sept. 7 against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

QB Michael Penix: Falcons' offense should be 'best in league'

Michael Penix Jr. has high hopes ahead of his first full season as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback. How high? Well, consider what Penix had to say on Thursday.

Swimming-Marchand returns to world stage after Olympic heroics

Leon Marchand will be swimming a reduced programme but the home hero of last year's Paris Olympics still intends to make a splash at the world championships starting in Singapore on Sunday. A year on from those Games, Europe's standout swimmer has dropped two of his four Olympic gold medal events to focus on the 200 and 400 metres individual medley (IM) with some possible relay action.

Swimming-Canadian teen speedster McIntosh takes aim at Ledecky's throne

Canadian teen sensation Summer McIntosh is coming for American legend Katie Ledecky's crown as the swimming portion of the World Aquatics Championships kicks off in Singapore on Sunday, marking a tantalising new chapter of their rivalry. Ledecky has kept a tight grip on the 800 metres freestyle, winning four Olympic golds and hoping to become the first swimmer to win seven world titles in a single event when she takes on the distance in Singapore.

Trump signs order aimed at curbing big-money college sports payouts

President Donald Trump waded into a debate over the influence of big-money payouts in college sports on Thursday, signing an executive order adding federal government scrutiny to the practice. The order, which is expected to face legal challenges, seeks to block some recruiting payments by third parties like donors to college athletes in big-dollar sports like football and men's basketball in order to preserve funds available for women's and non-revenue sports.

Browns starting LB Jordan Hicks announces retirement

Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jordan Hicks announced his retirement over social media on Friday. A veteran of 10 NFL seasons, Hicks missed the first two days of training camp with what the team referred to as a personal matter.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba avoid sanctions over All-Star snub

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have not been sanctioned for skipping Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, their coach confirmed Friday. Both players were voted into the showcase by the fans and media but neither featured in the MLS squad's 3-1 win against the Liga MX All-Stars.

Hurricanes F Jackson Blake signs 8-year, $45M extension

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake has signed an eight-year, $45 million contract extension with the team. The deal, announced late Thursday night, will begin in the 2026-27 season.

MLB roundup: Orioles avert 4-game sweep in Cleveland

Alex Jackson scored on Gunnar Henderson's two-out single in the seventh inning, providing the decisive run for the visiting Baltimore Orioles in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Henderson delivered against Erik Sabrowski as Baltimore avoided a four-game sweep to the surging Guardians. Cleveland has won 11 of its 14 contests since July 7.

Braves reinstate 3B Austin Riley from injured list

The Atlanta Braves reinstated third baseman Austin Riley from the 10-day injured list on Friday. The two-time All-Star landed on the IL on July 12 with a right abdominal strain.

