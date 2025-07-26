Soccer-Toone says all calm in Lionesses camp ahead Euro 2025 final clash with Spain

England midfielder Ella Toone knows millions of people in the nation will be watching when the holders take the pitch against world champions Spain in Sunday's Euro 2025 final, but she said the team are not feeling the pressure.

England will be contesting their third successive major showpiece, squeaking into the decider in Basel after two edge-of-your-seat victories, but Toone said all is calm in the Lionesses camp. "The pressure is just the stuff that we put on ourselves," the 25-year-old said at the team's base camp on Friday.

"We said that we wanted to make the nation proud, and I think we've done that already. We've reached a final for the third time in a row, and that's something that we can hold our heads high (about) and we should be proud of that. "We know that no matter what we do, we're always inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys starting out in their journey. (But) no pressure from our side."

Toone hopes Sunday will be without the drama of their victories over Sweden, in the quarter-final, and Italy in the semi, with teenager Michelle Agyemang scoring at the death to rescue them from the brink in both. "It's mad, I'm not all for the drama but we've deffo made it dramatic," she said at England's base camp on Friday.

"Sometimes football doesn't happen how you want it to, it would be lovely to win in 90 minutes, but we've never given up, we've probably given the fans at home heart attacks, but we've never given up. "I think we've almost killed (coach Sarina Wiegman) twice this tournament, she's said we have aged her," she added laughing.

Wiegman is the first coach in either the men's or women's game to coach in five consecutive major tournament finals, including two with her native Netherlands before England hired her 2021. "When we go out on the pitch we fight for each other but also her, the staff and the fans watching," Toone said.

Defender Lucy Bronze, who fired home what would be England's winning penalty in their shootout against Sweden, will break Jill Scott's record of 35 major tournament appearances by an England player, men or women. "She is an absolute beast," Toone said of the 33-year-old Bronze. "She's the oldest player in the squad and has just played two back-to-back 120 minutes. All the players look up to her. She's someone who you listen to when she talks and when she steps out on the pitch she has your back.

"She's unbelievable - another great tournament for us. For a lot of people making one appearance at a major tournament is an achievement." Toone also heaped praise on England's youngest player Agyemang.

Toone's contribution to England's 2022 Euro victory made her a fan favourite, and she was asked how the 19-year-old forward will similarly handle her newfound fame. "(Agyemang) might get papped eating a pasty like I did. I'll have to warn her about that," Toone said with a laugh.

"It's mad. I'd think she is 30 years old, she's so mature and humble. She's come into the tournament with freedom, without a worry or care. She's been amazing for us, turned up in big moments when we needed her."

