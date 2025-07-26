Delhi's New Sports Policy: A Game-Changer for Athletes

The Delhi government's newest sports policy is receiving widespread acclaim from athletes and coaches, who believe it could significantly enhance India's chances at global sports events. By offering financial assistance and medical benefits, the policy aims to build a comprehensive support framework for Delhi's athletes competing at national and international levels.

Sprinter Sarthak praised the initiative for being more than a financial boost. He described it as a major improvement and a display of visionary leadership. "For athletes, support from the government is crucial, not just funding," Sarthak expressed, emphasizing the importance of feeling backed by the administration.

Coach Sunita Rai, associated with the Delhi Athletics Games, views the policy as a pivotal decision. "This is a historic move for Delhi sportspeople, unmatched by any other state policy," she said. She believes it could lead to more Olympic and Asian Games medals due to increased training funds and medical support.

Lawn bowls player Pinki also commended the policy, anticipating it will transform Delhi's sporting scene. "With this decision, reaching from ground to podium becomes more accessible," she noted. The policy's financial support and government involvement could encourage more families to engage their children in sports.

