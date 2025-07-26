Game of Greens: Kapil Dev's Stand on Golf League Rivalry

In a notable declaration, legendary cricketer and current president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Kapil Dev, has stated PGTI's inability to collaborate with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) at present. His main concern revolves around PGTI's commitment to serving 350 professionals rather than focusing exclusively on senior golfers.

The IGPL aims to launch a city-based, franchise league showcasing six mixed-gender teams early next year. Kapil clarified that, akin to choosing between Mercedes and BMW, players can't pledge loyalty to competing organizations.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl views the freebies proposed by IGPL as potentially damaging, urging for competitive spirit over reliance. Nonetheless, he remains open to future collaborations benefiting both entities on equal footing, reflecting a possibility for cooperative growth in the golfing domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)