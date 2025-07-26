Game of Greens: Kapil Dev's Stand on Golf League Rivalry
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, now president of PGTI, insists the body can't cooperate with the Indian Golf Premier League due to its broader responsibility to 350 professionals. The league plans a mixed-gender, city-based format. CEO Amandeep Johl criticizes freebies offered by IGPL, emphasizing competition and potential collaboration.
In a notable declaration, legendary cricketer and current president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Kapil Dev, has stated PGTI's inability to collaborate with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) at present. His main concern revolves around PGTI's commitment to serving 350 professionals rather than focusing exclusively on senior golfers.
The IGPL aims to launch a city-based, franchise league showcasing six mixed-gender teams early next year. Kapil clarified that, akin to choosing between Mercedes and BMW, players can't pledge loyalty to competing organizations.
PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl views the freebies proposed by IGPL as potentially damaging, urging for competitive spirit over reliance. Nonetheless, he remains open to future collaborations benefiting both entities on equal footing, reflecting a possibility for cooperative growth in the golfing domain.
