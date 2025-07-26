PGTI Announces Power-Packed Second Half of 2025 Season

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) unveiled its highly anticipated second half of the 2025 season, consisting of 15 tournaments from August to December, with prize money totaling over Rs 33 crore.

Big announcements include the USD 4 million DP World India Championship and new partnerships with Amul, Coal India Limited, and Trident Group, reflecting the growing popularity of golf in India.

New venues are set to host the PGTI Players Championship and Kolar Open, while the continuation of the NexGen Tour promises to develop emerging talents with events across new locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)