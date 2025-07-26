Left Menu

PGTI Announces Power-Packed Second Half of 2025 Season

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) revealed an exciting second half of the 2025 season with 15 tournaments set from August to December. Featuring new partnerships and venues, the season's prize money exceeds Rs 33 crore, including the historic USD 4 million DP World India Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:55 IST
PGTI Announces Power-Packed Second Half of 2025 Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) unveiled its highly anticipated second half of the 2025 season, consisting of 15 tournaments from August to December, with prize money totaling over Rs 33 crore.

Big announcements include the USD 4 million DP World India Championship and new partnerships with Amul, Coal India Limited, and Trident Group, reflecting the growing popularity of golf in India.

New venues are set to host the PGTI Players Championship and Kolar Open, while the continuation of the NexGen Tour promises to develop emerging talents with events across new locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025