India Set to Tee Off with First Pro Golf Franchise League

In an exciting development for Indian golf enthusiasts, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is on the cusp of rolling out a groundbreaking franchise-based league dedicated exclusively to professional players, as confirmed by tour CEO Amandeep Johl on Saturday.

Johl emphasized the necessity of maintaining a high-caliber competition, stating, "A league can't be for amateurs. We are creating something akin to the IPL for golf professionals." The initiative aims to attract audiences by offering a platform for elite golfers to showcase their skills.

The proposed format envisages up to 10 franchises, each managing a roster of professional golfers. Enhancing viewer engagement, the league plans to incorporate a one-on-one match-play format, drawing inspiration from successful models in other sports, with the likes of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Jeev Milkha Singh expected to captivate audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)