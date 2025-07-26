Left Menu

India Set to Tee Off with First Pro Golf Franchise League

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) plans to launch a franchise-based league for professional golfers, CEO Amandeep Johl announced. The pro-only league aims to offer high-quality, competitive play similar to other professional sports leagues, featuring up to 10 franchises in a one-on-one match-play format.

26-07-2025
  Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for Indian golf enthusiasts, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is on the cusp of rolling out a groundbreaking franchise-based league dedicated exclusively to professional players, as confirmed by tour CEO Amandeep Johl on Saturday.

Johl emphasized the necessity of maintaining a high-caliber competition, stating, "A league can't be for amateurs. We are creating something akin to the IPL for golf professionals." The initiative aims to attract audiences by offering a platform for elite golfers to showcase their skills.

The proposed format envisages up to 10 franchises, each managing a roster of professional golfers. Enhancing viewer engagement, the league plans to incorporate a one-on-one match-play format, drawing inspiration from successful models in other sports, with the likes of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Jeev Milkha Singh expected to captivate audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

