Golden Archery Triumph: Sahil Jadhav's Stellar Show at World University Games

Sahil Jadhav delivered an outstanding performance under pressure, securing the men's compound individual gold at the World University Games, leading India's archery team to a haul of five medals by the event's conclusion on Saturday.

India's archery campaign ended on a high note with a mix of medals: a mixed team gold, men's team silver, women's team bronze, and two individual accolades, including Jadhav's triumphant gold and Parneet's silver. This success in compound archery offset the disappointing display from the Olympic recurve archers.

While the archers shone, India's performance in other athletics events was mixed. Despite setting season's best times, the men's and women's relay teams and the half-marathoners did not reach the podium. However, they showed potential for future events.

