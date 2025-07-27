Arsenal Secure Goal-Scoring Prodigy: Viktor Gyokeres Signs in Record Deal
Arsenal has signed Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon for £63 million, concluding their search for a top scorer. Gyokeres, known for his prolific goal scoring, adds a winning mentality. Previously overshadowed at Brighton, his rise continues at Arsenal with Premier League demands ahead.
Arsenal has successfully signed Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres in a move from Sporting Lisbon, ending the club's extensive quest for a dominant goalscorer.
The transfer fee, reported at £63 million, sees the 27-year-old striker joining Arsenal on a five-year contract, bringing with him an impressive record from his time in Portugal.
Having outscored celebrated names like Mbappe and Haaland last season, Gyokeres represents a significant boost for the team, aiming to fill the gap that has cost Arsenal the Premier League title in recent years.
