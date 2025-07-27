Australia Seizes Dominant Lead in T20 Series Against West Indies

Australia emerged victorious over the West Indies with a clinical three-wicket win in the fourth Twenty20 international. Dominating the series with a 4-0 lead, Australia chased down the target of 206 efficiently, losing only a few wickets along the way.

Key players Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis provided a solid foundation with a vital 66-run partnership. Cameron Green's notable knock of 55 runs further cemented Australia's win, highlighting the team's depth and skill.

The West Indies showcased resilience but fell short, with Jediah Blades being the standout bowler. Despite their best efforts, including Sherfane Rutherford's top score, the hosts remained winless. The final game looms, with Australia looking to complete a clean sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)