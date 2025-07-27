Lando Norris Aims for Third Consecutive F1 Victory at Belgian GP

Lando Norris is set for pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix as he seeks another victory to bolster his F1 title hopes against teammate Oscar Piastri and opponents like Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Norris is on the verge of securing his third consecutive Grand Prix win, after an emotional victory at the British GP earlier this month. The weather in Belgium could present challenges, with rain potentially making it a second consecutive wet race.

Piastri qualified just fractions behind Norris, securing second place on the grid. Verstappen managed to fend off both McLarens in the sprint race, highlighting fierce competition as the season progresses.

