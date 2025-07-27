Ink and Glory: Tattoos Immortalize Lucy Bronze's Iconic Euro Moment

At Honey Studio London, England defender Lucy Bronze's triumph in the Euro 2025 quarter-final has sparked a tattooing trend. Since her pivotal penalty against Sweden, which secured the Lionesses' victory, tattoo artist Grace Mills has inked several fans with designs celebrating Bronze, a testament to the rising intersection of sports and tattoos.

Mills, a hand poke tattooist, has crafted tattoos depicting Bronze in her iconic number two shirt. As England prepares to face world champions Spain, Mills anticipates even more demand for tail tattoos, regardless of the final's outcome. Her work illustrates the vibrant community blend between sports passion and personal style.

This trend underscores a broader movement of football fan expression through body art. Mills has previously commemorated Arsenal's Champions League win and England's 2022 Euros victory with similar designs. Her collaborations with the Lionesses and the creative agency This Fan Girl continue this cultural celebration of sports through the art of tattooing.

(With inputs from agencies.)