Turbulent Sports Week: From Cycling Woes to Soccer Inequality

In a dramatic turn of events, the Tour de France's final stage lost its competitive edge due to slick road conditions. Organisers decided to 'freeze' times after identifying dangerously slippery sections on the course, especially as cyclists faced the daunting cobbled paths of Butte Montmartre.

The 2025 Women's Copa America in Ecuador has starkly highlighted the disparity between men's and women's football in South America. As players aimed for Olympic and Pan American qualifications, frustrations mounted over inadequate professional conditions, sparking a demand for equality and reform.

The U.S. sports sector buzzed with major contract negotiations. The Dolphins' restructured deal with Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Cowboys' extension with Jake Ferguson underscore financial shifts, while the Yankees traded for Amed Rosario. Meanwhile, the Bulls secured coach Billy Donovan's tenure with a new extension.

