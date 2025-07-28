Rishabh Pant's Injury Shuffles India's Test Squad: Jagadeesan Steps In

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has been sidelined from the final Test against England after sustaining a fracture to his right foot. The injury occurred during the fourth Test when Pant attempted a reverse sweep. Despite the setback, he returned to bat and scored an impressive fifty.

The 27-year-old was initially retired hurt, scoring 37, but resumed play following a brief medical evaluation. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement for the upcoming fifth Test, which is scheduled to begin on July 31, 2025, at Kennington Oval in London.

The BCCI released a statement expressing hopes for Pant's speedy recovery. In Pant's absence, the Indian squad has been adjusted, with Shubman Gill leading the team, alongside notable players like Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)