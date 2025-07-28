Chloe Kelly's Heroics Secure England's Euro 2025 Triumph
Chloe Kelly led England to victory in Euro 2025 with a decisive penalty against Spain. Spain led early, but England equalized through Alessia Russo. In the shootout, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made crucial saves, setting the stage for Kelly's winning strike. England's victory marked a successful title defense.
Chloe Kelly delivered the decisive strike in a tension-filled penalty shootout, securing England's Euro 2025 victory over Spain with a 3-1 win. The team successfully defended their title amidst a captivating game that drew to a close at 1-1 after extra time.
Spain initially broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Ona Batlle's cross set up Mariona Caldentey's goal. Despite challenges, including Lauren James' injury, England leveled the match with Alessia Russo's header, thanks to Kelly's assist.
In the shootout, England's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's saves and Kelly's final, composed strike clinched the win. The dramatic victory emphasized England's resilience and showcased Kelly's remarkable contribution to their European success story.
(With inputs from agencies.)