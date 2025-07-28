Left Menu

Chloe Kelly's Heroics Secure England's Euro 2025 Triumph

Chloe Kelly led England to victory in Euro 2025 with a decisive penalty against Spain. Spain led early, but England equalized through Alessia Russo. In the shootout, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made crucial saves, setting the stage for Kelly's winning strike. England's victory marked a successful title defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:58 IST
Chloe Kelly's Heroics Secure England's Euro 2025 Triumph

Chloe Kelly delivered the decisive strike in a tension-filled penalty shootout, securing England's Euro 2025 victory over Spain with a 3-1 win. The team successfully defended their title amidst a captivating game that drew to a close at 1-1 after extra time.

Spain initially broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Ona Batlle's cross set up Mariona Caldentey's goal. Despite challenges, including Lauren James' injury, England leveled the match with Alessia Russo's header, thanks to Kelly's assist.

In the shootout, England's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's saves and Kelly's final, composed strike clinched the win. The dramatic victory emphasized England's resilience and showcased Kelly's remarkable contribution to their European success story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025