Chloe Kelly's Heroics Secure England's Euro 2025 Triumph

Chloe Kelly delivered the decisive strike in a tension-filled penalty shootout, securing England's Euro 2025 victory over Spain with a 3-1 win. The team successfully defended their title amidst a captivating game that drew to a close at 1-1 after extra time.

Spain initially broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Ona Batlle's cross set up Mariona Caldentey's goal. Despite challenges, including Lauren James' injury, England leveled the match with Alessia Russo's header, thanks to Kelly's assist.

In the shootout, England's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's saves and Kelly's final, composed strike clinched the win. The dramatic victory emphasized England's resilience and showcased Kelly's remarkable contribution to their European success story.

