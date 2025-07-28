Left Menu

'Stokes' Tenacity Marks Decisive Test Against India

England captain Ben Stokes pushed through physical pain to lead his team in the final crucial test against India. Despite injury concerns, Stokes expressed determination to play and contribute to England's potential series win. India's young captain, Shubman Gill, showed notable leadership, securing a draw for his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 04:13 IST
'Stokes' Tenacity Marks Decisive Test Against India
Stokes

England's cricket captain Ben Stokes faced physical challenges as he prepared for the decisive test match against India. With cramp and injury issues haunting his performance, Stokes emphasized resilience.

The all-rounder took a five-wicket haul for the first time in eight years, despite struggling with a high workload. He remains optimistic about playing.

Meanwhile, India's young skipper, Shubman Gill, led his team to a spirited draw, marking his debut series as captain by scoring four centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025