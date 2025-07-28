'Stokes' Tenacity Marks Decisive Test Against India
England captain Ben Stokes pushed through physical pain to lead his team in the final crucial test against India. Despite injury concerns, Stokes expressed determination to play and contribute to England's potential series win. India's young captain, Shubman Gill, showed notable leadership, securing a draw for his team.
England's cricket captain Ben Stokes faced physical challenges as he prepared for the decisive test match against India. With cramp and injury issues haunting his performance, Stokes emphasized resilience.
The all-rounder took a five-wicket haul for the first time in eight years, despite struggling with a high workload. He remains optimistic about playing.
Meanwhile, India's young skipper, Shubman Gill, led his team to a spirited draw, marking his debut series as captain by scoring four centuries.
