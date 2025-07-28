Left Menu

Boca Juniors' Winless Woes: An Unprecedented Streak

Boca Juniors extend their winless streak to 11 games following a 1-0 loss at Huracan. Despite a disappointing Copa Argentina exit, goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin stood out. Huracan's Matko Miljevic secured the win with a 65th-minute goal. Boca face Racing Club next, striving for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 05:58 IST
Boca Juniors' Winless Woes: An Unprecedented Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boca Juniors' winless streak reached a new low after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Huracan on Sunday, marking 11 consecutive games without victory across all competitions. Matko Miljevic's strike in the second half sealed Boca's fate, leaving Miguel Angel Russo's side struggling in Group B of the Clausura.

Following a disappointing exit from the Copa Argentina Round of 32 earlier this week, Boca now languishes in 13th place with only two draws to their name. While Agustin Marchesin shone in goal, his efforts weren't enough to save his team from a lackluster performance.

Huracan controlled the match's early stages, with Rodrigo Cabral nearly scoring before Marchesin's remarkable reflex saves. However, Miljevic eventually broke through with a stunning goal. Boca's upcoming challenge is against Racing Club. Marchesin emphasized the need to improve and shape up for upcoming fixtures at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025