Boca Juniors' Winless Woes: An Unprecedented Streak

Boca Juniors' winless streak reached a new low after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Huracan on Sunday, marking 11 consecutive games without victory across all competitions. Matko Miljevic's strike in the second half sealed Boca's fate, leaving Miguel Angel Russo's side struggling in Group B of the Clausura.

Following a disappointing exit from the Copa Argentina Round of 32 earlier this week, Boca now languishes in 13th place with only two draws to their name. While Agustin Marchesin shone in goal, his efforts weren't enough to save his team from a lackluster performance.

Huracan controlled the match's early stages, with Rodrigo Cabral nearly scoring before Marchesin's remarkable reflex saves. However, Miljevic eventually broke through with a stunning goal. Boca's upcoming challenge is against Racing Club. Marchesin emphasized the need to improve and shape up for upcoming fixtures at home.

