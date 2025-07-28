Left Menu

Chloe Kelly's Penalty Secures England's European Glory

Chloe Kelly's decisive penalty kick led England to a second consecutive women's European Championship title against Spain. Having faced doubts earlier in the year, Kelly's journey from adversity to triumph with the Lionesses inspires, highlighting her key goals and resilience throughout the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 06:19 IST
Chloe Kelly cemented her place in football history on Sunday by scoring a decisive penalty against Spain, securing England's second consecutive women's European Championship title. The forward, who was a late addition to Sarina Wiegman's squad, delivered with confidence and resilience despite earlier setbacks in her career.

Reflecting on her performance, Kelly shared her pride in being part of a team defined by unity and determination. "I just came onto the pitch and wanted to make something happen," she said. Her journey was marked by key goals, including decisive strikes against Sweden and Italy, underlining her pivotal role for the Lionesses.

Her transformation came after a challenging period at Manchester City, culminating in a career-reviving loan to Arsenal. As Kelly celebrated with fans and sang along to "Sweet Caroline," she emphasized the importance of perseverance. "It's a huge moment. Every girl out there with that dream – you can do it," she declared.

