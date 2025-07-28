Controversial Call: Rugby Australia's Quest for Clarity

Phil Waugh, CEO of Rugby Australia, is demanding an explanation from World Rugby on a contentious decision made by referee Andrea Piardi. The ruling influenced the outcome of the second test match against the British & Irish Lions, culminating in a 29-26 victory for the Lions.

The contentious scene unfolded when Hugo Keenan scored a last-minute try following a ruck clearance by Jac Morgan. The Wallabies had called for a penalty due to high contact, but the try was allowed to stand, sparking outcry from Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

Waugh's remarks mirror those of Schmidt, expressing concerns over player safety. With senior World Rugby officials in Sydney for events ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Waugh will look to discuss the issue further, amidst a series already won by the Lions.

(With inputs from agencies.)