Shubman Gill's Heroic Ton Inspires India to Thrilling Draw Against England

Indian captain Shubman Gill lauded his second innings ton as pivotal in securing a draw against England, showcasing the team's resilience. His 188-run partnership with KL Rahul and contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar converted a deficit into a lead, leading to an inspiring draw in the Test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:10 IST
Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable display of grit and determination, Indian captain Shubman Gill labeled his second innings century as arguably his "most pleasing knock," central to the team's draw against England in Manchester. Gill, along with his teammates, overturned a 311-run deficit by demonstrating unwavering focus, steering India to an advantageous 114-run lead amidst the series.

The skipper's 188-run partnership with KL Rahul surfaced as the keystone moment, igniting belief in the team's resolve. Speaking through a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) video, Gill expressed immense satisfaction over the match's outcome, emphasizing the innings' personal significance and the young team's greatness.

Gill's exceptional form in the series is marked by 722 runs at an impressive average of 90.25, including four centuries, underlining his crucial role. Contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar further solidified the innings, battling tricky conditions and seasoned English bowlers with aplomb. As the series poised at 1-2 heads to the final Test at The Oval, this match stands as a testament to India's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

