Ollie Pope's Review Breakthrough Leads England in Test Clash Against India

England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope finally hits the mark in review decisions during the fifth Test against India, breaking his streak. Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes disrupt India's top order with crucial breakthroughs. Pope's success, marking his 14th review attempt, earns cheers and commentary praise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:26 IST
England stand-in captain Ollie Pope (Photo: @englandcricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Ollie Pope, standing in as England's captain, managed to overturn his poor track record with review decisions by succeeding for the first time during the fifth Test against India at Old Trafford. This success marks his 14th attempt to get a review right.

England's bowling attack, led by Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes, dismantled India's batting lineup early on. Atkinson made a memorable entrance, returning to Test cricket since May, as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with a delivery that befuddled the batsman, leaving India in a precarious position.

Pope's correct review decision earned humorous applause from regular captain Ben Stokes and praise from commentator Michael Atherton, who highlighted Pope's perseverance and growth. Chris Woakes added to India's troubles by dismissing KL Rahul, whose error handed England yet another advantage on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

