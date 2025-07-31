Left Menu

French Duo Triumphs in Centenary Rolex Fastnet Race

Alexis Loison and Jean-Pierre Kelbert secured victory in the 100th Rolex Fastnet Race. The French pair, sailing JPK 1050 Leon, topped a record 444 entries. Loison becomes a two-time winner, highlighting the prowess of French sailors trained in the Figaro circuit.

In a hallmark victory at the centennial Rolex Fastnet Race, Alexis Loison and Jean-Pierre Kelbert emerged as the overall winners on Thursday. The pair, sailing aboard the French vessel JPK 1050 Leon, bested a record fleet of 444 boats vying for the prestigious Fastnet Challenge Cup.

This year's race marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's iconic competition. The course, spanning 695 nautical miles, drew competitors ranging from modest 30-foot keelboats to massive 105-foot Ultim foiling trimarans. Loison's victory solidifies his status among elite sailors, highlighting an impressive follow-up to his first win in 2013 with his father, Pascal.

The competition saw French duos dominate the top spots, with teams classified second and third. Reflecting on their success, Loison attributed their achievements to training in the renowned Figaro circuit, acclaimed as France's premier offshore racing school, where many top sailors, including Vendee Globe and Fastnet winners, have honed their skills.

