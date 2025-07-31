Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Red Bull Commitment Ends Speculation

Max Verstappen confirmed his commitment to Red Bull for the next Formula One season, dispelling rumors of a move to Mercedes. As Formula One enters a new engine era, Red Bull and Mercedes prepare for a potential shift in dominance, with Red Bull developing its own power unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:32 IST
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Commitment Ends Speculation
Max Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Max Verstappen has officially confirmed his commitment to racing with Red Bull next season, quashing the circulating speculations about a possible switch to Mercedes. The announcement came during a press conference at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday.

Verstappen expressed that remaining with Red Bull had always been apparent to him, emphasizing that team conversations around car development persisted because both he and Red Bull were clear about their future together.

The Formula One landscape is set for a potential reshuffle next year as a new engine era begins. With Mercedes anticipated to maintain strength, Red Bull is poised to debut its own power unit after parting ways with Honda.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025