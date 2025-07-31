Max Verstappen's Red Bull Commitment Ends Speculation

Max Verstappen has officially confirmed his commitment to racing with Red Bull next season, quashing the circulating speculations about a possible switch to Mercedes. The announcement came during a press conference at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday.

Verstappen expressed that remaining with Red Bull had always been apparent to him, emphasizing that team conversations around car development persisted because both he and Red Bull were clear about their future together.

The Formula One landscape is set for a potential reshuffle next year as a new engine era begins. With Mercedes anticipated to maintain strength, Red Bull is poised to debut its own power unit after parting ways with Honda.