Haryana Gears Up for Grand Sports Mahakumbh 2025

Haryana will host 'Sports Mahakumbh 2025' in August, featuring over 15,000 athletes in 26 disciplines. The event, spanning two phases, will award 2,102 medals and provide sports certification for job reservations. The initiative underscores Haryana's strong sports legacy and commitment to athlete development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 'Sports Mahakumbh 2025' is set to take center stage in Haryana this August, announced state sports minister Gaurav Gautam.

With Haryana's reputation as a sports leader, the event will attract over 15,000 athletes competing in 26 disciplines.

The mega event will unfold in two phases, aiming to be one of the biggest national-level sports competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

