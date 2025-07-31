Haryana Gears Up for Grand Sports Mahakumbh 2025
Haryana will host 'Sports Mahakumbh 2025' in August, featuring over 15,000 athletes in 26 disciplines. The event, spanning two phases, will award 2,102 medals and provide sports certification for job reservations. The initiative underscores Haryana's strong sports legacy and commitment to athlete development.
The 'Sports Mahakumbh 2025' is set to take center stage in Haryana this August, announced state sports minister Gaurav Gautam.
With Haryana's reputation as a sports leader, the event will attract over 15,000 athletes competing in 26 disciplines.
The mega event will unfold in two phases, aiming to be one of the biggest national-level sports competitions.
