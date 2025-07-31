Left Menu

PSG Fans' Celebration: Triumph Tainted by Fines

Paris St Germain has been fined due to fan misconduct during their Champions League win over Inter Milan, including pitch invasion, fireworks, and property damage. UEFA imposed a penalty of 148,000 euros and a suspended ban on away ticket sales for a future UEFA match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Paris St Germain celebrated their Champions League final win with a decisive 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan. However, the celebrations were marred by misconduct from fans.

The European soccer governing body, UEFA, revealed on Thursday that the French champions faced several charges, including a pitch invasion by supporters, the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, damage to property, and the display of an inappropriate message.

As a result, PSG has been fined 148,000 euros. In addition, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has placed a suspended two-year ban on PSG's away ticket sales for one UEFA match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

