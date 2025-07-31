PSG Fans' Celebration: Triumph Tainted by Fines

In a sweeping victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Paris St Germain celebrated their Champions League final win with a decisive 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan. However, the celebrations were marred by misconduct from fans.

The European soccer governing body, UEFA, revealed on Thursday that the French champions faced several charges, including a pitch invasion by supporters, the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, damage to property, and the display of an inappropriate message.

As a result, PSG has been fined 148,000 euros. In addition, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has placed a suspended two-year ban on PSG's away ticket sales for one UEFA match.

(With inputs from agencies.)