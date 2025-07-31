Max Verstappen Ends Mercedes Move Speculation, Commits to Red Bull

Max Verstappen, the four-time Formula One world champion, has officially put to rest all speculation about a potential switch to Mercedes for the upcoming season. The Dutch racing star confirmed his dedication to Red Bull, addressing the media ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In light of the new engine era set to start next year, Verstappen has not exercised break clauses in his contract, reaffirming his stance with Red Bull. Despite circulating rumors of a departure in 2027, Verstappen remains contracted with the team until 2028, reinforcing the team's strategic future.

Speculation intensified following Christian Horner's departure as Red Bull's team boss, a move possibly aimed at cementing Verstappen's stay. Meanwhile, Mercedes focuses on retaining its lineup, with discussions ongoing and a decision on George Russell's future pending post-summer break.

(With inputs from agencies.)