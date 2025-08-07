Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks BFI Response in Boxing Federation Election Dispute

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) regarding a plea to halt the notification of its elections. The Delhi Amateur Boxing Federation is challenging the BFI's interim committee's decision to change rules and announce polls, citing violations of a previous court order.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:23 IST
The Delhi High Court has intervened in the ongoing dispute surrounding the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections, seeking a response from the organization regarding a plea that aims to stay the notification of its forthcoming elections on August 21.

Presided over by Justice Mini Pushkarna, the High Court has issued notices to both the BFI and the governmental center, prompted by a petition from the Delhi Amateur Boxing Federation. This petition challenges an August 1 circular, argued as being issued unlawfully by BFI's interim committee, which allegedly amends election rules in violation of a March 19 court order.

The court emphasized the sensitivity and urgency of the matter, declaring any elections to be subject to the pending writ petition's outcome. The issue stems from the unilateral rule changes by the interim committee and alleged procedural violations, prompting multiple state boxing associations to seek a quashing of the current election plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

