Dhruv Jurel: Leading Central Zone in Duleep Trophy Charge

Dhruv Jurel has been named captain of Central Zone for the Duleep Trophy. The squad features notable players like Kuldeep Yadav and Yash Rathod, with a blend of seasoned and young talent shaping the campaign. The team aims for success as it opens the season in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:45 IST
Dhruv Jurel
  • Country:
  • India

Dhruv Jurel, who made a splash during India's series-levelling tour of England, has been appointed as the captain of Central Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The tournament is scheduled to commence on August 28 in Bengaluru.

The squad includes notable players such as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is set to return to competitive cricket after warming the bench during the five-Test series. Additionally, the bowling attack will be bolstered by the presence of Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar.

Central Zone's squad features a mix of experienced players and rising stars, including Vidarbha's top run-scorer Yash Rathod. Head coach Usman Ghani, who led Vidarbha to a Ranji Trophy victory, will guide the team this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

