Barcelona Strips Ter Stegen of Captaincy Over Injury Report Dispute

Barcelona has temporarily removed the captaincy from goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen due to his refusal to sign a crucial medical report related to his back injury.

The club announced on Thursday that central defender Ronald Araujo will assume the role of first-team captain until further notice. The decision follows disciplinary proceedings initiated against Ter Stegen, with the club stating it was made in agreement with the sporting directors and coaching staff.

The medical report is essential for Barcelona to comply with Spanish league regulations, particularly regarding salary-cap space. By clearing Ter Stegen's salary, the club aims to register other players without breaching financial regulations. The league will evaluate the report before finalizing the recovery timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)