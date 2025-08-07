High Court Examines Legality of Boxing Federation Elections

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court reviewed petitions concerning the forthcoming elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The petitions, filed by state boxing associations from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, challenged the validity of BFI's newly adopted Constitution and requested an interim stay on the elections, which are slated for August 21.

While the court refrained from granting interim relief to the petitioners, it directed that the election results would depend on the final decision regarding the writ petitions. The BFI's Interim Committee noted that a substantial majority of their member units, endorsed by World Boxing, the global governing body, have approved the new amendments.

Advocate Parth Goswami, representing the BFI's Interim Committee, stated that the court has neither postponed the elections nor ruled on the matter. He acknowledged that the issue remains sub judice, awaiting further court proceedings.

