India's Young Boxers Shine in U19 Asian Championships Securing 12 Medals

In a remarkable showcase of talent, five Indian male boxers have stormed into the semi-finals of the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025, held in Bangkok. These fighters joined their female counterparts, bringing the total number of Indian pugilists assured of a medal to 12. Each athlete delivered a commanding performance in their respective weight categories.

The parallel U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships have proven to be a fertile ground for India's young boxing talents to prove their mettle against some of Asia's fiercest competitors. India has fielded a robust team of 40 boxers, showcasing a blend of established champions and promising new talent. This contingent is also set to win 13 medals in the U22 category, with five fighters vying for the gold.

In the opening bouts, Shivam dominated Uzbekistan's Abdulaziz Abdunazarov with a decisive 5:0 victory. Mausam Suhag narrowly defeated Mukhammed Alimbekov from Kyrgyzstan with a 3:2 win. Rahul Kundu emphatically overcame South Korean Eunjo Jeong, prompting a referee stoppage. Gaurav earned his spot with a tight win over Kuang-Yao Cheng from Chinese Taipei, and Hemant Sangwan bested Uzbekistan's Muhammadrizo Siddikov. Despite these successes, Krish narrowly lost to Iran's Abbas Gharshasbi in a tense 90+kg division match.

