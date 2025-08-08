Left Menu

Suraj Narredu Leads Team Asia in Dubai's Prestigious Shergar Cup

Suraj Narredu, inspired by horse racing legends, gears up to lead Team Asia at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. With an impressive track record, Suraj joins global jockeys in a unique team-based competition. The event celebrates excellence and diversity with its thrilling races and cultural spirit.

Suraj Narredu. (Photo: Suraj Narredu's media team). Image Credit: ANI
Suraj Narredu is set to spearhead Team Asia's debut at the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, drawing inspiration from legendary jockeys and family heritage. Known for his skill and agility, Suraj boasts over 2,400 wins, including 110 Classics, making him one of India's most accomplished jockeys.

The Shergar Cup, launched in 2000, unites world-class jockeys in a distinctive team-based competition featuring six races. Suraj, alongside Japanese stars Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, leads Team Asia, aiming for the ultimate victory and a share of the £500,000 prize purse. With collective brilliance, the event celebrates global camaraderie and competition.

Teams from Europe, Great Britain & Ireland, and the Rest of the World add to the mix, featuring prominent riders and global icons. Suraj's participation highlights the rise of Indian jockeys on the world stage, contributing to a celebration of international talent and the unifying power of sport at Ascot.

