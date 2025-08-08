Left Menu

Riding High: Suraj Narredu Leads Team Asia at Prestigious Shergar Cup

Suraj Narredu, inspired by horse racing legends, is set to lead Team Asia at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. Aiming to demonstrate India's prowess globally, Narredu joins forces with top international jockeys in this unique team event showcasing excellence and diversity in the sport of horse racing.

Suraj Narredu. (Photo: Suraj Narredu's media team).
In a remarkable stride for Indian horse racing, Suraj Narredu is poised to lead Team Asia at the esteemed Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. The event, launched in 2000, showcases premier jockeys from across the globe in a one-of-a-kind team format featuring six thrilling races.

Narredu, inspired by his father and uncle Malesh Narredu, who performed at Ascot 16 years ago, boasts an impressive record of over 2,400 career wins, including 110 Classics. Joining him in representing Team Asia are Japanese jockeys Ryusei Sakai and 2023 World All-Star Jockeys champion Mirai Iwata.

Representing Great Britain & Ireland is Hollie Doyle's formidable team, while Team Europe is led by Per-Anders Graberg. The Rest of the World team, captained by Karis Teetan, features jockeys who have made their mark globally, reflecting the event's celebration of global talent and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

