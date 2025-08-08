Shubman Gill's Stellar Test Series Silences Critics with Record-Breaking Feats

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has silenced his detractors with a stunning performance during the England tour, culminating in a 2-2 series draw. Gill amassed a remarkable 754 runs in the five-match series, boasting an average of 75.40 and hitting four centuries, including a career-high of 269 runs.

Parthiv Patel, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, praised Gill on 'Follow The Blues' for delivering consistently across varying conditions. Gill faced skepticism over his ability to perform in the SENA countries, but responded emphatically with milestones, including pivotal innings at Headingley and Edgbaston, demonstrating his mettle.

This achievement ranks as the second-most runs scored by an Indian in a Test series, trailing only Sunil Gavaskar's record. Gill's performance also overtook Yashasvi Jaiswal's and surpassed Virat Kohli's previous records, asserting his dominance on the international cricket stage and marking a personal milestone with 6,000 runs in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)