Devon Conway's Test Triumph: Milestones and Momentum in Bulawayo

In a remarkable feat during New Zealand's second Test match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, opener Devon Conway broke his dry spell by reaching significant career milestones. Conway amassed over 2,000 Test runs and surpassed the 5,000-run mark in international cricket.

Conway's spectacular 153-run innings involved 245 balls and included 18 fours, boasting a strike rate of over 62. After achieving a century against Pakistan in January 2023, Conway's latest accomplishment solidifies his stature in the cricketing world. In 29 Tests, he has collected 2,081 runs at an average of 39.26, with five centuries and 12 fifties. Competing in 119 international matches, he boasts 5,054 runs averaging 40.43, featuring 10 centuries and 27 fifties.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson remains New Zealand's leading Test run-scorer with 9,276 runs in 105 matches. In the ongoing Bulawayo Test, New Zealand gained the upper hand after Zimbabwe, opting to bat first, was reduced to 125 runs by Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes. By the end of the day, New Zealand had surpassed 400 runs, pushing for a massive lead. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)